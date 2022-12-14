For those who haven't finished (or even started) their holiday shopping, NWA businesses make it easy to catch up quick.

For the art lover: Make it easier to catch temporary exhibitions with a Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art or The Momentary subscription starting at $65 for a year. Or shop for local art at Art Ventures.

For the style icon: Check out boutiques like Remedy Road in Bentonville for handbags or Maude in Fayetteville for accessories such as jewelry.

For the caffeine fiend: Set them up to receive a roaster's choice of ground Onyx Coffee each month with a subscription (starting at $85 for three months), a sweater mug ($20) from the Fancy Frog Boutique in Rogers, or coffee beans (starting at $10) from Airship Coffee in Bentonville.

For the homebody: Create a personalized package with a book from Pearl's Books, a game from Dandy Roll and a candle from The Little Candle of NWA.

For the tippler: Get a bottle ($89) from one of Arkansas' few bourbon companies, Blaize and Brooks, a bottle of wine from Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery in Springdale or gift a subscription (starting at $300) to King James Wine School in Bentonville so the wine lover in your life can taste multiple bottles a month. Also check out these globe whiskey tumblers ($30) from Honeycomb Kitchen Shop in Rogers.

For the outdoorsy type: Find hammocks starting at $70 for the relaxed, climbing harnesses starting at $60 for the not-so-relaxed and other equipment and gear for all things adventure at Pack Rat Outdoor Center in Fayetteville.

For those who could use a break: Consider a gift certificate for spas like The Bodhi Tree in Fayetteville or Spa Botanica in Rogers.

For the gastronomer: Try a variety pack of Wright's BBQ sauce and meat rub ($40), chocolate from Kyya or cocktail and coffee kits from Pink House Alchemy.