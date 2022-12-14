Where to holiday shop in NWA for everyone on your list
For those who haven't finished (or even started) their holiday shopping, NWA businesses make it easy to catch up quick.
For the art lover: Make it easier to catch temporary exhibitions with a Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art or The Momentary subscription starting at $65 for a year. Or shop for local art at Art Ventures.
For the style icon: Check out boutiques like Remedy Road in Bentonville for handbags or Maude in Fayetteville for accessories such as jewelry.
For the caffeine fiend: Set them up to receive a roaster's choice of ground Onyx Coffee each month with a subscription (starting at $85 for three months), a sweater mug ($20) from the Fancy Frog Boutique in Rogers, or coffee beans (starting at $10) from Airship Coffee in Bentonville.
For the homebody: Create a personalized package with a book from Pearl's Books, a game from Dandy Roll and a candle from The Little Candle of NWA.
For the tippler: Get a bottle ($89) from one of Arkansas' few bourbon companies, Blaize and Brooks, a bottle of wine from Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery in Springdale or gift a subscription (starting at $300) to King James Wine School in Bentonville so the wine lover in your life can taste multiple bottles a month. Also check out these globe whiskey tumblers ($30) from Honeycomb Kitchen Shop in Rogers.
For the outdoorsy type: Find hammocks starting at $70 for the relaxed, climbing harnesses starting at $60 for the not-so-relaxed and other equipment and gear for all things adventure at Pack Rat Outdoor Center in Fayetteville.
For those who could use a break: Consider a gift certificate for spas like The Bodhi Tree in Fayetteville or Spa Botanica in Rogers.
For the gastronomer: Try a variety pack of Wright's BBQ sauce and meat rub ($40), chocolate from Kyya or cocktail and coffee kits from Pink House Alchemy.
