Washington County has some major decisions to make about how it will spend its allotment of American Rescue Plan Act money.

The intrigue: Nonprofits and community organizations requested $30 million worth of the emergency federal funding, but Washington County only allotted $2.3 million to hand out, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Details: A total of 42 organizations submitted requests for money before Oct. 31.

The Washington Water Authority, a water utility company, asked for about $20 million.

New Beginnings NWA, a Fayetteville-based nonprofit that opens tiny homes as shelter for people experiencing homelessness, asked for over $290,000.

Organizations such as the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust, the Ronald McDonald House and the Lions Club also applied for funds.

Of note: The county received a total of $46 million in ARPA funding.

Between the lines: How the money will be dispersed is a point of contention among the county's justices of the peace, who will decide who gets what.

Already, the county awarded some ARPA dollars to organizations such as Excellerate Foundation for its Upskill NWA program geared toward helping low-income students afford schooling to go into health care professions without a competitive process to evaluate requests, according to the newspaper.

Justice of thePpeace and Washington County Judge-elect Patrick Deakins says the county should stick with its cap of $2.3 million. Meanwhile, Justice of the Peace Evelyn Rios Stafford says the quorum court should consider increasing the allotment given the number of requests and that the original purpose of the money was to help those affected by the pandemic.

What's next: The county plans to decide which requests to fill in early 2023.