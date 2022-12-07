3 hours ago - Politics
2022 midterm runoff results for Northwest Arkansas
Several local elections remained undecided when the dust settled on Nov. 8.
- Voters had a chance Tuesday to make their voices heard in the runoff.
Here are the preliminary, unofficial results from Benton and Washington county election commissions:
- Rogers City Council: Incumbent Clay Kendall won against Rachel Crawford with 53% of the vote to represent Ward 3.
- Springdale City Council: Incumbent Brian Powell won against Alice Gachuzo-Colin with nearly 78% of the vote to represent Ward 3.
- Bentonville School Board: Two races were on the ballot. Jeremy Farmer defeated Blanca Maldonado with nearly 64% of the vote to represent Zone 3. Tatum Aicklen triumphed against Letisha Hinds with 69% of the vote to represent Zone 5.
- Bella Vista mayor: City Councilmember John Flynn won 52% of the vote, while local business owner Randy Murray received nearly 48%.
- Farmington mayor: Mayor Ernie Penn won against Councilmember Diane Bryant with nearly 64% of the vote.
- Bella Vista City Council: Voters had three races to decide. In Ward 1, Wendy Hughes overtook Donna Hutchinson with 52% of the vote. In Ward 2, Councilmember Larry Wilms defeated Wynn Peterson with nearly 53% of the vote. And in Ward 3, Craig Honchell won against Julie Yandell with more than 54% of the vote.
