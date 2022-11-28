Most local and state elections were decided after the Nov. 8 midterms, but voters still have some decisions to make.

What's happening: Early voting for runoff elections starts Tuesday, Nov. 29. Election Day is Dec. 6.

The following races are on the ballot:

Rogers City Council: Incumbent Clay Kendall will face challenger Rachel Crawford, senior national account manager at food manufacturer Mars, to represent Ward 3. The two were neck and neck, with Kendall taking 37.6% of the vote and Crawford taking 36.8%. Read our coverage.

Springdale City Council: Incumbent Brian Powell will face banker Alice Gachuzo-Colin to represent Ward 3. Powell won 36% of the vote, while Gachuzo-Colin won 26%. Read our coverage.

Bentonville School Board: Two races are on the ballot, including Jeremy Farmer vs. Blanca Maldonado to represent Zone 3 and Tatum Aicklen vs. Letisha Hinds to represent Zone 5.

Bella Vista mayor: Local business owner Randy Murray and City Councilmember John Flynn will compete. Murray got 44% of the vote followed by Flynn's 32%. Read our coverage.

Farmington mayor: Mayor Ernie Penn, who won 49.7% of the vote, will face City Councilmember Diane Bryant, who collected 31.4%. Read our coverage.

Bella Vista City Council: Voters have three races to decide, including Donna Hutchinson vs. Wendy Hughes to represent Ward 1, incumbent Larry Wilms vs. Wynn Peterson to represent Ward 2, and Julie Yandell vs. Craig Honchell to represent Ward 3.

Be smart: While state races require a candidate to win the most votes to win, most local races require candidates to win over 50% of the vote or 40% if they have at least 20 more percentage points than the runner-up.

Go deeper: Find your sample ballots and polling places.