These NWA restaurants are either open for Thanksgiving dinner or offering to-go meals so you can enjoy the holiday at home without all the prep work.

Pro tip: If you're leaning toward the dine-in options, consider making reservations ASAP.

The Hive in Bentonville: This upscale restaurant inside 21C Museum has a special Thanksgiving Day menu with four entrées, including turkey with cornbread stuffing, pole beans, gravy, whipped potatoes and cranberries.

You can start off with a gingered butternut soup and end with a pecan pie. Make a reservation.

Table at Hickory Inn in Bentonville: The former Fred's Hickory Inn is offering a buffet with a carving station featuring two types of turkey — deep-fried and roasted — smoked ham and smoked prime rib with an assortment of classic and out-of-the-box sides and a couple desserts. Or get a to-go dinner for four for $125.

Southern Food Company in Fayetteville: Take your pick of a turkey, ham or brisket dinner with rolls, dressing, gravy and your choice of green beans or green bean casserole and add-on side and dessert options like macaroni and cheese and bourbon pecan pie, all to-go.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Rogers: Dine in and enjoy roasted turkey, sausage and herb stuffing, gravy and cranberry relish with sides such as sweet potato casserole and a pumpkin cheesecake finisher. To-go dinners serving four for $175 are also available.