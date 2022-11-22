Brunch toast and more at Johnson's Well Met
Perhaps the best part about not having a traditional office is getting to meet up with co-workers for brunch.
- Alex and I connected at Hail Fellow Well Met in Johnson last week to work on a project, so naturally we had to eat.
What I had: The Simple, which is scrambled eggs, bacon, avocado, tomato and sourdough toast ($14). I also sipped on a Hail Fall Latte ($6) with espresso, milk, white chocolate and toasty fall spices.
What Alex had: Toast, which is topped with egg, avocado, English pea, lemon, charred corn, tarragon oil and various greens ($11), and a cup of coffee ($3).
The bottom line: The grub is great. The presentation, phenomenal. The staff, superb.
- Yes, but: The decibels were dang loud, so if you like quiet for conversation or concentration, you may do well to meet elsewhere.
Get some: Open Tuesday-Friday 7am-2pm, Saturday 7am-6pm and Sunday 7am-2pm.
