Brunch toast and more at Johnson's Well Met

Hail Fellow Well Met's Toast is left, and The Simple is right. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Perhaps the best part about not having a traditional office is getting to meet up with co-workers for brunch.

Alex and I connected at Hail Fellow Well Met in Johnson last week to work on a project, so naturally we had to eat.

What I had: The Simple, which is scrambled eggs, bacon, avocado, tomato and sourdough toast ($14). I also sipped on a Hail Fall Latte ($6) with espresso, milk, white chocolate and toasty fall spices.

What Alex had: Toast, which is topped with egg, avocado, English pea, lemon, charred corn, tarragon oil and various greens ($11), and a cup of coffee ($3).

The bottom line: The grub is great. The presentation, phenomenal. The staff, superb.

Yes, but: The decibels were dang loud, so if you like quiet for conversation or concentration, you may do well to meet elsewhere.

Get some: Open Tuesday-Friday 7am-2pm, Saturday 7am-6pm and Sunday 7am-2pm.