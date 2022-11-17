Only Arkansas' top Republican commented on former President Trump's Tuesday announcement jumping into the 2024 presidential race.

Driving the news: Trump, who continues to spread baseless lies about his 2020 defeat, officially launched his campaign from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Axios' Shawna Chen reports.

Why it matters: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has teased a presidential bid since springtime, but said he would wait until after the midterms to reveal his intentions.

Hutchinson tweeted twice about Trump's announcement.

The second, after the speech, read: "Trump is correct on Biden's failures, but his self-indulging message promoting anger has not changed. It didn't work in 2022 and won't work in 2024. There are better choices."

What they're (not) saying: Republican U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton and Rep. Steve Womack did not tweet about Trump's announcement and did not respond to requests for comment from Axios.

Arkansas' Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was the White House press secretary during part of Trump's presidency, did not provide comment to Axios.

Meanwhile, Mike Huckabee former Arkansas governor and Sanders' father, tweeted: