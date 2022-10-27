Catch up on local ballot issues

A Washington County poll worker gives a sticker to a voter during the primary election in May. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

In addition to state issues and municipal races, NWA has some local questions on the ballot.

What's happening: Benton and Washington county residents will vote on whether to pay additional taxes to fund jail expansions.

Benton County residents can vote to allow the county to issue $167 million in bonds plus a 0.125% sales and use tax. Voters can also choose whether the county will implement a 0.25% sales and use tax that would be used in part to repay the bonds. The county wants to add beds, health care facilities and a new sheriff’s office.

Washington County residents will decide if the county can issue $113.5 million in bonds to expand the county jail and $28.5 million in bonds to expand the juvenile court facility. Voters will also decide whether to approve a 0.25% sales and use tax to repay the bonds.

Yes, and: Rogers and Bentonville residents will vote separately on allowing Sunday alcohol sales in each of the cities.

Context: It's illegal to sell alcohol, unless it's served in restaurants, bars or breweries, on Sundays in Arkansas, but residents can vote to allow it. This would let you purchase alcohol at liquor stores or other places that normally sell it any day of the week. See our coverage of the state’s alcohol laws.

Siloam Springs residents will decide on an ordinance keeping the current split of the city’s permanent one-cent city sales tax — 40% streets, 20% police, 20% fire and 20% city general fund. If the ordinance fails, the split will be 80% streets and 20% city general fund.

Decatur will decide on a 1% sales and use tax to help pay for the fire and police departments, street and drainage projects and city parks and recreational facilities.

Go deeper: See our full voter guide.