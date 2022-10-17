1 hour ago - Sports
In photos: World Cup cyclo-cross event in Fayetteville
The second in a series of 14 World Cup cyclo-cross competitions happened at Fayetteville's Centennial Park Sunday.
- The races are qualifiers for the World Championship in the Netherlands in February 2023.
The disappointment: Competitors didn't have to contend with mud this year, but they're sure to remember the 38-step climb on part of the course.
The bottom line: Results from all races are here.
