In photos: World Cup cyclo-cross event in Fayetteville

The second in a series of 14 World Cup cyclo-cross competitions happened at Fayetteville's Centennial Park Sunday.

The races are qualifiers for the World Championship in the Netherlands in February 2023.

The disappointment: Competitors didn't have to contend with mud this year, but they're sure to remember the 38-step climb on part of the course.

The bottom line: Results from all races are here.

Competitors in the women's elite race on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Spectators of all ages enjoyed the event. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

This couple got into the cyclo-cross spirit. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Elite women climb "Electric Avenue" on the course. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios