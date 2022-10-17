1 hour ago - Sports

In photos: World Cup cyclo-cross event in Fayetteville

Worth Sparkman

Competitors in the men's elite cyclo-cross World Cup. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

The second in a series of 14 World Cup cyclo-cross competitions happened at Fayetteville's Centennial Park Sunday.

The disappointment: Competitors didn't have to contend with mud this year, but they're sure to remember the 38-step climb on part of the course.

The bottom line: Results from all races are here.

Competitors in the women's elite race on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios
Competitors in the women's elite race on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios
Spectators of all ages enjoyed the event. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios
This couple got into the cyclo-cross spirit. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios
Elite women climb "Electric Avenue" on the course. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios
It was a hot day. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more