4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Northwest Arkansas

The only thing better than a good lunch is a good, cheap lunch.

We've got you covered with four tasty options for under $10.

On the menu: A locally owned food truck in Fayetteville, Dot's serves Nashville hot chicken-style sandwiches and tenders, salad, cheese grits and fried potatoes.

Plain chicken sandwich ($7.99), Dot's sandwich ($9.99), small tenders ($8.99). Address: 617 N. College Ave., in Fayetteville.

617 N. College Ave., in Fayetteville. Hours: 11am-3pm Tuesday-Saturday (check Facebook for updates).

On the menu: Feltner Brothers serves burgers, hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, chicken strips, milkshakes and fried green tomatoes.

Feltner burger ($8.79 single, $9.99 double), hot dogs (starting at $7.19), chicken strips ($9.19), grilled cheese ($7.69). Address: 2768 N. College Ave., in Fayetteville.

2768 N. College Ave., in Fayetteville. Hours: 11am-9pm daily.

The "Hometown" burger from Feltner Brothers in Fayetteville has fried green tomatoes and pimento cheese. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

On the menu: Crepes! A French cafe in downtown Bentonville, Crepes Paulette serves savory crepes, sweet crepes and savory and sweet crepes and soup.

Savory crepes (starting at $7.53), sweet crepes (starting at $3.42), soup ($2.92 small, $4.39 large). Address: 100 S.W. Eighth St., in Bentonville

100 S.W. Eighth St., in Bentonville Hours: 10am-7pm Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm Saturday-Sunday.

Photo: @jaydinnabigail, courtesy of Crepes Paulette

On the menu: Goldtown offers a variety of Korean dishes, noodles, sushi and other Japanese entrees.