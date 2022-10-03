2 hours ago - Food and Drink

4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Northwest Arkansas

Maxwell Millington
Chicken sandwich at Dot's Nashville Hot Chicken. Photo courtesy of Dot's Nashville Hot Chicken

The only thing better than a good lunch is a good, cheap lunch.

We've got you covered with four tasty options for under $10.

Dot's Nashville Hot Chicken

On the menu: A locally owned food truck in Fayetteville, Dot's serves Nashville hot chicken-style sandwiches and tenders, salad, cheese grits and fried potatoes.

  • Cost: Plain chicken sandwich ($7.99), Dot's sandwich ($9.99), small tenders ($8.99).
  • Address: 617 N. College Ave., in Fayetteville.
  • Hours: 11am-3pm Tuesday-Saturday (check Facebook for updates).
Feltner Brothers

On the menu: Feltner Brothers serves burgers, hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, chicken strips, milkshakes and fried green tomatoes.

  • Cost: Feltner burger ($8.79 single, $9.99 double), hot dogs (starting at $7.19), chicken strips ($9.19), grilled cheese ($7.69).
  • Address: 2768 N. College Ave., in Fayetteville.
  • Hours: 11am-9pm daily.
The "Hometown" burger from Feltner Brothers in Fayetteville has fried green tomatoes and pimento cheese. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios
Crepes Paulette

On the menu: Crepes! A French cafe in downtown Bentonville, Crepes Paulette serves savory crepes, sweet crepes and savory and sweet crepes and soup.

  • Cost: Savory crepes (starting at $7.53), sweet crepes (starting at $3.42), soup ($2.92 small, $4.39 large).
  • Address: 100 S.W. Eighth St., in Bentonville
  • Hours: 10am-7pm Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm Saturday-Sunday.
Photo: @jaydinnabigail, courtesy of Crepes Paulette
Goldtown Sushi & Korean BBQ

On the menu: Goldtown offers a variety of Korean dishes, noodles, sushi and other Japanese entrees.

  • Cost: Fried rice ($8.95 chicken, $9.95 beef and shrimp), teriyaki ($7.95 vegetable and $9.95 chicken), sushi rolls (starting at $5.50).
  • Address: 1100 S.E. 14th St., in Bentonville
  • Hours: 11am-9pm Monday-Saturday, noon-8pm Sunday.
