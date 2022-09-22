Fingerprints not feasible for Arkansas voter rolls

Lack of available technology and privacy concerns will prohibit the use of biometrics — like fingerprints or retinal scans — for state voter rolls, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

Driving the news: With the midterms a few weeks away, unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 election continue to contribute to a polarized political landscape across the U.S.

Why it matters: Misinformation and a lack of trust in the election system erode democracy.

Context: In the 2021 Arkansas General Assembly, Act 421 authorized lawmakers to study the possibility of ballot tracking to prevent voter fraud.

Rep. Stephen Meeks (R-Greenbrier) told the legislative council on Tuesday that technology wasn't at the level to handle a database of potentially 3 million voters.

Yes, and: State director of elections Leslie Bellamy told the council a perception by some that their vote won't be kept secret if biometric data is used may alienate voters.

What's next: It's not immediately clear what other methods may be explored to prevent potential voter fraud.