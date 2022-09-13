I'd heard good things about the Mexican restaurant La Media Luna in Johnson, but hadn't visited until recently.

The set up: It's in the building that used to house Curt's Place, a solid lunchtime burger joint that was sort of an annex to a gas station.

The interior had a makeover and the now-defunct gas station's pump area serves as covered parking for La Media Luna guests.

The food: This isn't Tex-Mex, and it's not your run-of-the-mill NWA Mexican fare. The plating is elegant and the menu offerings slightly more sophisticated.

I had the enchiladas chipotle with chicken ($14.50) and my wife ordered the enchiladas de queso with spinach ($13.50).

And yes, there is a Steven's Special ($11.50).

The verdict: This is one of my favorite Mexican dishes I've eaten in NWA in a long time. The sauce was spicy, but didn't overpower the flavor; the chicken was tender and marinated to compliment the whole dish.

One small, unexpected surprise was thin slices of mushroom in the sauce. Not a deal breaker, but good to know.

Yes, and: Jordan Wright, owner of Johnson's Wright's Barbecue, was spotted enjoying dinner and ordering a large takeout for his team who'd worked the Razorback game that day.

"It's good food," he told me. "That'd be a $50 plate in Houston."

Get some: La Media Luna is open 11am-9pm, Monday-Saturday and closed on Sundays.