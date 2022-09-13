1 hour ago - Politics

Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson reacts to Lindsey Graham's 15-week abortion proposal

Gigi Sukin
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) introduced a bill on Tuesday that would ban abortion nationally after 15 weeks.

  • The legislation includes exceptions for situations involving rape, incest or risks to the life and physical health of the mother, Axios' Rebecca Falconer writes.

What they're saying: "If [Republicans] take back the House and Senate, I can assure you we'll have a vote" on the bill, Graham said.

  • In response, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said: "Throughout my life, I have been a fierce pro-life advocate."

Yes, but:

"A large part of that fight was to allow abortion to be regulated by the states, and a national abortion ban would be inconsistent with the argument pro-life defenders have made over the years. I would also be concerned with the constitutionality of such a law based on the Dobbs decision."
Gov. Asa Hutchinson
avatar

