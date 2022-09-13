Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson reacts to Lindsey Graham's 15-week abortion proposal

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) introduced a bill on Tuesday that would ban abortion nationally after 15 weeks.

The legislation includes exceptions for situations involving rape, incest or risks to the life and physical health of the mother, Axios' Rebecca Falconer writes.

What they're saying: "If [Republicans] take back the House and Senate, I can assure you we'll have a vote" on the bill, Graham said.

In response, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said: "Throughout my life, I have been a fierce pro-life advocate."

Yes, but:

"A large part of that fight was to allow abortion to be regulated by the states, and a national abortion ban would be inconsistent with the argument pro-life defenders have made over the years. I would also be concerned with the constitutionality of such a law based on the Dobbs decision."

— Gov. Asa Hutchinson