University of Arkansas chancellor search down to four

The search for a new University of Arkansas chancellor has been whittled down to four candidates from at least 20.

The candidates are:

Charles Robinson — The interim chancellor has worn many hats at the U of A, most recently as provost and executive vice chancellor for academic and student affairs. Full bio and resume.

— The interim chancellor has worn many hats at the U of A, most recently as provost and executive vice chancellor for academic and student affairs. Full bio and resume. Daniel Reed — A computational science professor at the University of Utah, he’s also worked as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. Full bio and resume.

— A computational science professor at the University of Utah, he’s also worked as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. Full bio and resume. Cynthia Young — The founding dean of Clemson University's College of Sciences. Full bio and resume.

— The founding dean of Clemson University's College of Sciences. Full bio and resume. Jay Ackridge — The provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity at Purdue University. Full bio and resume.

Flashback: Former chancellor Joe Steinmetz resigned in January 2021, citing the challenge of leading the school in "today's polarized society," according to the AP.

Steinmetz had recommended the statue of the late Sen. J. William Fulbright be moved in response to complaints about Fulbright’s support of segregationist legislation. Republican lawmakers told Steinmetz that would violate a new state law protecting monuments and could result in criminal charges.

What's next: The finalists will each participate in public forums later this month as a part of two-day visits to campus including meetings with students, faculty, staff and university supporters, according to the U of A.