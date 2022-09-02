Northwest Arkansas Labor Day weekend plans

😎 First Friday: The Bentonville square will be full of arts vendors, food and live music from 11am-9pm today.

Plus: It's free to wander around.

🌳 "Listening Forest": It's the first weekend to catch this nighttime, outdoor exhibit by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer in the forest nearby to Crystal Bridges. It incorporates light, sound and projections and runs through Jan. 1, 2023.

Get tickets ranging from $22-$27 or $15-$20 for museum members.

👽 Area 52 pop-up bar: The third floor of TheatreSquared will transform into a sci-fi-themed pop-up bar from 6-10pm tonight and tomorrow — a nod to "It Came From Outer Space," which is on stage through Sept. 18.