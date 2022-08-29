Northwest Arkansas shootings leave two dead, inciting panic

A spate of seemingly unrelated shootings in NWA have left two dead, and police are still looking for at least one shooter.

Details: Romeo Woods, 21, was killed after being shot by another male outside a Bentonville apartment complex on Thursday, Aug. 25, just before noon. Hunter Kimbro, 33, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Separately, a fight between teens broke out at the Washington County Fair in Fayetteville on Friday night, resulting in one juvenile being shot twice. The teen's wounds were not life-threatening, and police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the crime after asking fairgoers to share video from the incident.

Early Sunday morning, Luis Lemus, 19, was shot and killed at the Zabana night club in Springdale. Police are looking for the shooter.

Threat level: Arkansas had a record number of violent crimes in 2020, a rate of 672 per 100,000 residents.

The state's homicide rate was up 36% from 7.8 per 100,000 Arkansans in 2019 to 10.6 in 2020, according to FBI statistics.

Flashback: A series of weekend shootings earlier this month in Little Rock left at least three people dead.

What we're watching: Gov. Asa Hutchinson expanded the Intensive Supervision Program in April, adding 10 officers focused on reducing violent crime in the state through high-risk parolee supervision and firearm and drug seizures.