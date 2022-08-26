1 hour ago - Things to Do

Grant program established for Northwest Arkansas music organizations

Alex Golden
Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange (CACHE) announced this week it's launching a two-year grant program, Music Organizations Advancement Coalition, funded by the Walton Family Foundation.

Details: CACHE will give a total of $1.2 million to eight local, music-focused nonprofits including:

  • House of Songs.
  • City Sessions.
  • Black Fret.
  • Music Education Initiative.
  • NWA Jazz Society.
  • Music Moves Arkansas.
  • Teen Action and Support Center.
  • Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation.

What it means: The organizations will begin working together this month on strengthening board and leadership development, financial sustainability, communications and storytelling, and diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, according to a news release from CACHE.

  • The coalition will also have free events at venues across the region.

Context: CACHE is the arts nonprofit arm of the Northwest Arkansas Council that seeks to act as a central resource for a variety of artists.

