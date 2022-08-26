Grant program established for Northwest Arkansas music organizations

Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange (CACHE) announced this week it's launching a two-year grant program, Music Organizations Advancement Coalition, funded by the Walton Family Foundation.

Details: CACHE will give a total of $1.2 million to eight local, music-focused nonprofits including:

House of Songs.

City Sessions.

Black Fret.

Music Education Initiative.

NWA Jazz Society.

Music Moves Arkansas.

Teen Action and Support Center.

Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation.

What it means: The organizations will begin working together this month on strengthening board and leadership development, financial sustainability, communications and storytelling, and diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, according to a news release from CACHE.

The coalition will also have free events at venues across the region.

Context: CACHE is the arts nonprofit arm of the Northwest Arkansas Council that seeks to act as a central resource for a variety of artists.