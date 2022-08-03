Data: S&P Global Mobility; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

A measly 0.2% of electric vehicles in the U.S. are parked in Arkansas, according to data from S&P Global Mobility.

What's happening: The U.S. is a long way from a "tipping point" when it comes to switching to electric vehicles, Joann Muller of Axios' What's Next writes.

Zoom out: California's adoption is going better than any other state's nationwide, with 39% of the country's electric vehicles.

Yes, but: Those still account for less than 2% of cars on the road in the state.

State of play: More than half of the 53,000 electric vehicles registered nationwide as of May were Teslas. A total of 46 electric vehicle models were available, compared to 25 a year earlier.

What to watch: Consumers will have 63 EVs on the market to choose from by the end of the year and 253 by the end of 2030, according to S&P Global Mobility's forecast.

Congress' new climate package could spark further EV adoption — if it passes.

Yes, and: Arkansas companies and government officials have expressed the desire to become leaders in the future of transportation, including EVs.