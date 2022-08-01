If you ask me, tacos belong at any meal of the day — and definitely at Saturday brunch.

The scene: The Shire Gastropub is at the downtown Rogers address that was previously home to Moonbroch Pub. The look and feel — eclectic, casual bar — is similar, but the menu is new, as are the management and owners.

The pub plans themed nights, live music and trivia in addition to its arcade and pool tables.

The pickled onions and cilantro — yes. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

The verdict: The chorizo egg tacos are just the right amount of spice for breakfast and aren't too greasy. You get three, and they come with some satisfying breakfast potatoes.

I also sampled the orange ricotta pancakes, which are great for those with a (little) sweet tooth in the morning.

1 fun thing: I couldn't resist seeing what the breakfast shot was about. You do a shot of Jameson with butterscotch and follow it with a shot of orange juice and a slice of bacon. Hilarious.

Of note: The bill for two meals, an a la carte side and the shot tallied up to just shy of $40 post-tax and tip.

When and where: Brunch is served 11am-3pm on Saturdays and Sundays.