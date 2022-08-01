1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Tacos and shots for breakfast

Alex Golden
Bite the bacon instead of the lime. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

If you ask me, tacos belong at any meal of the day — and definitely at Saturday brunch.

The scene: The Shire Gastropub is at the downtown Rogers address that was previously home to Moonbroch Pub. The look and feel — eclectic, casual bar — is similar, but the menu is new, as are the management and owners.

  • The pub plans themed nights, live music and trivia in addition to its arcade and pool tables.
The pickled onions and cilantro — yes. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

The verdict: The chorizo egg tacos are just the right amount of spice for breakfast and aren't too greasy. You get three, and they come with some satisfying breakfast potatoes.

  • I also sampled the orange ricotta pancakes, which are great for those with a (little) sweet tooth in the morning.

1 fun thing: I couldn't resist seeing what the breakfast shot was about. You do a shot of Jameson with butterscotch and follow it with a shot of orange juice and a slice of bacon. Hilarious.

Of note: The bill for two meals, an a la carte side and the shot tallied up to just shy of $40 post-tax and tip.

When and where: Brunch is served 11am-3pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

  • The place is open 4-10pm Tuesday through Thursday, 2pm-midnight Friday, 11am-midnight Saturday and 11am-3pm Sunday at 117 W. Walnut St. in Rogers.
