Arkansas ranks low for business climate
Despite efforts to boost the state's entrepreneurial ecosystem, Arkansas didn't fare well on CNBC's latest "America's Top States for Business" list.
- The Natural State came in at No. 41.
What they did: CNBC analyzed and scored 10 categories for each state ranging from workforce to economy.
What they found: Arkansas performed well for its cost of living (A+) and cost of doing business (A).
- But, it didn't score so great on technology and innovation (D-); life, health and inclusion (D); business friendliness (D+); or workforce (D+).
- Infrastructure, economy, education and access to capital all had "C" ratings.
Our thought bubble: This is only one list of the many published every year by different entities pitting state against state for one thing or another, so take it with a grain of salt.
- Yes, but: CNBC is a reputable, legitimate news-gathering organization, so when business leaders do research for expansions or relocations, this list could figure into their calculus.
