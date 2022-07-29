Arkansas ranks low for business climate

Despite efforts to boost the state's entrepreneurial ecosystem, Arkansas didn't fare well on CNBC's latest "America's Top States for Business" list.

The Natural State came in at No. 41.

What they did: CNBC analyzed and scored 10 categories for each state ranging from workforce to economy.

What they found: Arkansas performed well for its cost of living (A+) and cost of doing business (A).

But, it didn't score so great on technology and innovation (D-); life, health and inclusion (D); business friendliness (D+); or workforce (D+).

Infrastructure, economy, education and access to capital all had "C" ratings.

Our thought bubble: This is only one list of the many published every year by different entities pitting state against state for one thing or another, so take it with a grain of salt.