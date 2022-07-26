Watery competition coming this fall

Swim OZ and the Ozark Outdoor Foundation plan to invite 300 swimmers to participate in a race at Beaver Lake.

What's happening: The Walmart OZ Mile Swim is set for Sept. 25. First place winners will receive free entry to the Midmar Mile race in South Africa, which generally has 15,000 swimmers and is held annually in February.

Yes, and: Besides the race, the Walmart OZ Mile Swim event will have live music, food and a non-competition swim for kids.

What they're saying: "Bonnie Adams, founder of Swim OZ, created this race to showcase the natural beauty of the Ozarks, offer an opportunity for local swimmers to compete in a sanctioned open water event and put Northwest Arkansas on the map as a destination for open water swim competitions," according to the news release.

Register online for $45.