With the right strategies, America's heartland can capitalize on the current labor shortage to reclaim its heritage as a hub for upward mobility, a new report says.

State of play: The COVID-19 pandemic mostly "exposed" trends that were already simmering and caused the "Great Resignation," Joel Kotkin, one of the report authors, told Axios.

Reduced domestic manufacturing, demographic shifts and decreased labor participation have been underlying issues for decades throughout the U.S.

Yes, but: The report, by Bentonville think tank Heartland Forward, outlines how policymakers can benefit from these workforce changes.

Middle America's lower cost of living can mean a higher quality of life for those who don't want to be in major cities or spend money on formal degrees.

Context: Heartland Forward is focused on improving economic performance in the 20-state region in the center of the U.S.

What they found: There are three main opportunities for heartland communities outlined in the report:

Invest in specialized training: To attract investment from industries like semiconductor manufacturers and electric vehicle component makers, the report says communities that spend money to help train the workforce have an edge.

For example, Tennessee will spend $40 million to build a college of applied technology near a planned $5.6 billion Ford EV battery plant to help prepare a future workforce.

Build pipelines for students: There's continued demand for workers in jobs that require more than a high school diploma, but not a university degree. These jobs pay enough for financial stability and don't typically saddle people with college debt.

A Heartland report last year identified occupations — such as registered nurses, truck drivers, construction workers — and how states can create pathways to fill those jobs.

Tap into the growing foreign-born population: Industries across America have come to rely more on immigrants to power their workforces. Many have been settling in labor-short, low-cost cities like St. Louis, Missouri, rather than high-cost, deindustrialized states like California, researchers point out.

A 2021 Heartland Forward report found the overall foreign-born population that lives in the 20-state heartland region has grown from 23.5% in 2010 to 31% in 2019.

The bottom line: The heartland has a historical foundation of producing what America needs, but central states and communities must take deliberate steps to keep building on their record.

Go deeper: Read the report and an accompanying report, "Heartland Talent: Policy and Practice"