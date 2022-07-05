Medical school lands location and new name

The new medical school announced last year will bear the name of its benefactor, officially dubbed the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine.

What's happening: The school's board revealed last week the name change, its location and several concept renderings of the facility.

Why it matters: A four-year, medical degree-granting program integrating conventional medicine with holistic principles and self-care practices will be offered.

The program will be the first of its kind to focus on mental, emotional, physical and spiritual health.

Flashback: The Alice L. Walton Foundation and Washington Regional Medical System said they will create a new nonprofit medical system focused on training future doctors and increasing specialty care in NWA, the two organizations announced in April.

Details: Plans are to locate the school's four-level, 154,000-square-foot building east of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and north of the Amazeum in Bentonville.

Crystal Bridges' trails are to integrate seamlessly with the school's.

What they're saying: "The school will remain grounded in whole health principles and teaching philosophies, poised to attract the best talent and create a pipeline for a new generation of whole health leaders," Walter Harris, chief operating officer of the school, said in a news release.

What to watch: Construction is set to begin next spring.