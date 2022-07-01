XNA outpaces national air travel trend

The number of people going through the TSA checkpoint at Northwest Arkansas National Airport was only 5% lower for June than it was the same time in 2019.

This bucks the national trend, which is down almost 12%, according to data provided to Axios by the airport.

Context: This Independence Day weekend is set to be the second busiest for travel since 2000, with a record number of Americans planning to hit the road, according to AAA's holiday travel forecast.

Pro tip: Whether you choose to fly or drive, be prepared to exercise some patience.

Driving the news: Recent floods of flight delays and cancellations will push many people to drive to their holiday weekend destinations this year, Axios' Kelly Tyko reports.

Nationally, AAA estimates the share of people traveling by air over the holiday weekend will be its lowest since 2011.

Airline staffing shortages, which are already disrupting summer travel plans, could extend well into 2023, Axios' Joann Muller wrote.

If you fly: Andrew Branch, XNA's chief development officer, recommends arriving at the airport two hours early.

"You may end up looking at the Auntie Anne's for an hour and a half," he told Axios, but that's better than missing a flight.

Thursday was expected to be XNA's busiest day for the weekend, with a projected 3,400 people passing through TSA. About 3,200 are forecast to be at the checkpoint on Sunday.

If you drive: Historically, high gas prices aren't expected to stop Americans from driving over the weekend. For more than 52% of consumers surveyed by The Vacationer, the holiday weekend road trip is still on.