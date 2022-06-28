Onyx Coffee Lab's nitro on the rocks

I don't get too excited about cold coffee — it's just not my thing.

But on afternoons when it's too hot for a cup of drip coffee, I opt for something on ice.

The setup: This was the case recently in downtown Bentonville, where I jumped into Onyx Coffee Lab for my caffeine fix.

The verdict: Both delicious and refreshing, I have to call this one of the best cups of coffee I've ever had.

It's a nitro, which makes the texture silky smooth.

But it's the flavor that really sings. The beverage has notes of wood, yet it's still light without being floral like some cold coffees I've had.

I rate this cup worthy of your time if you're near an Onyx, need a cup and have an extra $4.50 to spare.