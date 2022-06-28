22 mins ago - Food and Drink

Onyx Coffee Lab's nitro on the rocks

Worth Sparkman
A photo of a cold brew coffee on a table.
Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

I don't get too excited about cold coffee — it's just not my thing.

  • But on afternoons when it's too hot for a cup of drip coffee, I opt for something on ice.

The setup: This was the case recently in downtown Bentonville, where I jumped into Onyx Coffee Lab for my caffeine fix.

The verdict: Both delicious and refreshing, I have to call this one of the best cups of coffee I've ever had.

  • It's a nitro, which makes the texture silky smooth.
  • But it's the flavor that really sings. The beverage has notes of wood, yet it's still light without being floral like some cold coffees I've had.

I rate this cup worthy of your time if you're near an Onyx, need a cup and have an extra $4.50 to spare.

