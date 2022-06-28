22 mins ago - Food and Drink
Onyx Coffee Lab's nitro on the rocks
I don't get too excited about cold coffee — it's just not my thing.
- But on afternoons when it's too hot for a cup of drip coffee, I opt for something on ice.
The setup: This was the case recently in downtown Bentonville, where I jumped into Onyx Coffee Lab for my caffeine fix.
The verdict: Both delicious and refreshing, I have to call this one of the best cups of coffee I've ever had.
- It's a nitro, which makes the texture silky smooth.
- But it's the flavor that really sings. The beverage has notes of wood, yet it's still light without being floral like some cold coffees I've had.
I rate this cup worthy of your time if you're near an Onyx, need a cup and have an extra $4.50 to spare.
