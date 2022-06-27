Reactions from the Roe ruling in Arkansas

An estimated 1,000 advocates of abortion rights demonstrated at the Fayetteville Town Center Friday evening to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

At least one group gathered at the downtown Bentonville City Square Saturday morning, and more marched on Fayetteville's Dickson Street Saturday evening.

Meanwhile: Arkansas' Republican politicians were quick with statements that largely praised the court and the decision.

Sen. John Boozman: "This is a long-awaited, consequential day for our nation. The Supreme Court's decision to affirm there is no constitutional right to indiscriminately sacrifice the lives of children in their mothers' wombs is the culmination of decades of work to correct the tragic, deadly lie that unborn babies are expendable and undeserving of protection."

Rep. Steve Womack: "The dignity and value of each human life has been upheld. This decision rightfully restores the American people's ability to protect babies and recognizes the science-backed truths of the humanity of the unborn."

The other side: Advocates of abortion rights also shared their thoughts on the ruling.