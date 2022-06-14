Arkansas sees drop in college enrollment
Arkansas had the sixth-highest decline in undergraduate enrollment between 2019 and 2022, with only Alaska, Missouri, Michigan, Vermont and New Mexico seeing sharper drops, according to National Student Clearinghouse.
Context: College enrollment has been on the decline over the past decade, but the pandemic accelerated the trend, raising concerns about a possible generational shift in attitudes about higher education, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.
By the numbers: Arkansas saw a 14.2% drop in undergraduate enrollment from 2019 to 2022, going from about 138,800 students to 119,000 students.
Yes, but: The University of Arkansas still had its strongest enrollment ever in fall 2021.
