Don't miss a Pride Month drink menu
If you're looking for some ways to support local businesses and celebrate Pride Month, Feed and Folly in Fayetteville has a special drink menu.
What to order: I gave the Sashay Away cocktail a try. It's a light, refreshing drink with citrus and vodka made for summer spent on the patio.
Yes, and: The menu also includes drinks that either incorporate a liquor that sponsors Pride events or has an especially LGBTQ-friendly business environment.
When and where: 11am-10pm Sunday through Thursday and 11am-11pm Friday and Saturday at 110 S. College Ave.
