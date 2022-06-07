12 hours ago - Food and Drink
3 happy hour specials to try in Northwest Arkansas
Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal?
State of play: Here are a few happy hour specials in NWA you can take advantage of during the week.
1. Boar's Nest
Get half-priced appetizers, $2.25 domestic bottles, $2.50 wine and well liquor, and more from 3-8pm on weekdays and 11am-3pm on Saturdays.
- Address: 4404 W. Walnut St. (Rogers)
2. East Side Grill
Every weekday from 4-6pm, get $1 off all beer, $4 well liquor, $4 (6 oz.) wine, $6 (9 oz.) wine and $6 cocktails.
- Address: 1838 N. Crossover Rd. (Fayetteville)
3. Scotch and Soda
Happy hour runs until 7pm on Mondays through Fridays. You can get $2 off draft beer and wine, $5 whiskey, $6 beer-and-a-shot special, $7 cocktails and more.
- Address: 121 W. Central Ave. (Bentonville)
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.