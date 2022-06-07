12 hours ago - Food and Drink

3 happy hour specials to try in Northwest Arkansas

Maxwell Millington
East Side Grille NWA
East Side Grill. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal?

State of play: Here are a few happy hour specials in NWA you can take advantage of during the week.

1. Boar's Nest

Get half-priced appetizers, $2.25 domestic bottles, $2.50 wine and well liquor, and more from 3-8pm on weekdays and 11am-3pm on Saturdays.

Cocktail and cheese fries with pulled pork
Photo courtesy of Alex Golden/Axios
2. East Side Grill

Every weekday from 4-6pm, get $1 off all beer, $4 well liquor, $4 (6 oz.) wine, $6 (9 oz.) wine and $6 cocktails.

3. Scotch and Soda

Happy hour runs until 7pm on Mondays through Fridays. You can get $2 off draft beer and wine, $5 whiskey, $6 beer-and-a-shot special, $7 cocktails and more.

Photo: courtesy of Scotch & Soda
Photo courtesy of Scotch and Soda
