Arkansas schools see dip in enrollment

Data: American Enterprise Institute; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Arkansas school districts have seen an enrollment decrease of nearly 1.5% since the start of the pandemic. That’s according to a national survey by the American Enterprise Institute and the College Crisis Initiative at Davidson College.

Why it matters: School funding is tied directly to enrollment, and continued declines could have longterm consequences, such as potentially forcing some schools to close permanently, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.

The big picture: Public schools across the country have seen an exodus of students from 2020 to 2022. Nationwide, districts with remote classes lost 4.4% of students, compared to 1.1% drop for primarily in-person classes, per the AEI survey.

The survey suggests that families who are frustrated with remote learning and other pandemic-related difficulties are likely to toggle their children to other options like charter schools, private schools or homeschooling.

By the numbers: Several school districts in NWA bucked the trend. Between 2020 and 2022, enrollment was up 3.8% at Bentonville, 4% at Pea Ridge and 10% at Haas Hall Academy, a charter school.

Those with lower enrollment include Fayetteville, down 1.3%; Rogers, down 0.8%; Springdale, down 1.6%; and Siloam Springs, down nearly 2%.

The Little Rock School District's enrollment was down 3.2%, and North Little Rock's was down nearly 5%.