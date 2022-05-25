Winners of Arkansas' statewide primary races

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Democrat Chris Jones will vie for governor in November.

Both won the nominations by a landslide Tuesday night, with Sanders winning over 83% of the vote against Francis "Doc" Washburn.

Jones won nearly 71% of the vote against Jay Martin, Supha Xayprasith-Mays, Anthony "Tony" Bland and James "Rus" Russell III, according to unofficial election results.

Context: Sanders is the former White House press secretary for the Trump administration.

Jones has a background in nuclear engineering and previously led the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, a North Little Rock nonprofit.

What they're saying: "I'm running because I want to make sure that when we drop our kids off at school they're getting educated, not indoctrinated," Sanders said in a speech last night.

"I want to make sure that our kids, when they go in those school doors, they're safe.

Jones tweeted last night that he intends to spread "PB&J" — preschool, broadband and jobs.

"That's high quality education starting with preschool, solid infrastructure starting with broadband for everyone, and real economic development starting with good paying jobs," he said.

"Every Arkansan deserves these things, whether you vote for me now, in November — or never. And as Governor, I'd commit myself to spreading PB&J to all Arkansans," he added.

Other statewide races:

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, who's seeking his third term, won the Republican nomination with 58% of the vote, beating out Heath Loftis, Jake Bequette and Jan Morgan.

He'll go against Natalie James in November, who won the Democratic nomination with 54% of the vote over Dan Whitfield and Jack Foster.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Womack won the Republican nomination with more than 78% of the vote.

Lauren Mallett-Hays ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Voters will choose between Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Democrat Kelly Ross Krout for lieutenant governor in November.

Rutledge won in a crowded race with 54% of the vote over Chris Bequette, Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe, Leslie Rutledge, state Sen. Jason Rapert, Washington County Judge Joseph Wood and Doyle Webb.

Krout ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin won the Republican nomination for attorney general over Leon Jones Jr. with 85% of the vote.

Jessie Gibson ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Incumbent Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston won the Republican nomination with 72% of the vote, defeating Eddie Joe Williams.

He'll go up against Democrat Anna Beth Gorman, who won with almost 59% of the vote against Josh Price.

State Rep. Mark Lowery won the Republican nomination for state treasurer with nearly 75% of the vote, defeating state Sen. Mat Pitsch.