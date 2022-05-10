Pizza-by-the-slice, Bentonville style

After a review of a mediocre pizza-by-the-slice place in Fayetteville, Dollar Slice Club, a reader tipped me off to Bentonville Slice Pizza Bar.

Pizza being a favorite food of mine, I'm always game to eat and opine.

The setup: Bentonville Slice is a food trailer parked at the corner of NW 2nd and NW A streets downtown. There are a few benches out front that sort of meld into the seating area of The Dive. It's ideal for takeout or a quick bite outside.

I arrived at about 1:30 in the afternoon, too late to comment on how busy it is for lunch.

Seeing a newbie, another patron asked if I'd ever eaten there. Hearing "no," she talked it up and said it is one of her favorite lunch spots. I tried a slice of pepperoni ($5) — a sort of control group — and the supreme which had pepperoni, sausage, bacon, red onions, mushrooms and bell peppers ($6).

The verdict: This pizza is worthy of your time and money. The slices are big and foldable. The sauce has a great zing; the toppings are plentiful and of high quality.

The crust is flavorful with the right kind of consistency and chew factor, like it ought to be.

The bottom line: I asked the cook what style of pizza it was, expecting he'd say "New York-style" or "Neapolitan style" or the like.

He replied simply: "By the slice."