3 things to do this weekend in NW Arkansas
Craft your best weekend in NW Arkansas. Here are three ideas:
- Bentonville First Friday — Free, family-friendly festival with music, food and local vendors. 11am-9pm on Friday, May 6 at the downtown square.
- The Little Craft Show — Shop crafts from local vendors. 11am-6pm on Saturday, May 7 at the Shiloh Square Pavilion in downtown Springdale.
- Bentonville GeekCon — The Bentonville Public Library is hosting a series of geeky events, like a superhero training camp for kids and a dungeons and dragons demo for adults. 10am-1pm on Saturday, May 8, at the Bentonville Public Library.
