Razorback Regional Greenway detours to know

As it warms up and more people hit the Razorback Regional Greenway, it's worth noting some construction-related detours.

Bentonville: Construction around Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art means the trail has been diverted to Northeast A Street from Northeast Park Street to Northeast Cub Circle.

Need to know: A 10 to 12-foot protected path has been erected on A Street as a temporary workaround.

A 10 to 12-foot protected path has been erected on A Street as a temporary workaround. Timeline: The detour will last as long as two years. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

Fayetteville: Part of the trail is closed for the construction of The Ramble, a cultural arts corridor. The section from Center Street to Prairie Street is detoured onto a portion of Gregg Avenue that runs parallel to the trail.

Need to know: Gregg is closed to through traffic but open to those who live on the street. The surface can be rough in patches.

Gregg is closed to through traffic but open to those who live on the street. The surface can be rough in patches. Timeline: The detour is expected to run till about mid-May. (Fayetteville Flyer)

Springdale: Where the Razorback Regional Greenway crosses Emma Avenue downtown will likely be changing in the future. The current location is cumbersome to cyclists, forcing 90-degree turns on both the north and south side of Emma Avenue.