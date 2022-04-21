Razorback Regional Greenway detours to know
As it warms up and more people hit the Razorback Regional Greenway, it's worth noting some construction-related detours.
Bentonville: Construction around Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art means the trail has been diverted to Northeast A Street from Northeast Park Street to Northeast Cub Circle.
- Need to know: A 10 to 12-foot protected path has been erected on A Street as a temporary workaround.
- Timeline: The detour will last as long as two years. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
Fayetteville: Part of the trail is closed for the construction of The Ramble, a cultural arts corridor. The section from Center Street to Prairie Street is detoured onto a portion of Gregg Avenue that runs parallel to the trail.
- Need to know: Gregg is closed to through traffic but open to those who live on the street. The surface can be rough in patches.
- Timeline: The detour is expected to run till about mid-May. (Fayetteville Flyer)
Springdale: Where the Razorback Regional Greenway crosses Emma Avenue downtown will likely be changing in the future. The current location is cumbersome to cyclists, forcing 90-degree turns on both the north and south side of Emma Avenue.
- Need to know: The new crossing will shift westward and have easier approaches on both sides.
- Timeline: No construction timeline is set, but the city council plans to vote on the approval of a contractor at its April 26 meeting. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
