Pricey Ark-Mex comes to Bentonville

I don't turn down tacos and margaritas under any circumstance. Naturally, I had to try out the newly opened Bentonville Taco and Tamale Co. on the Bentonville Square.

On the menu: The restaurant serves what it calls "Ark-Mex" — Tex-Mex with Arkansas influences.

Think tacos, enchiladas and nachos with a twist — like the Ark-Mex enchiladas you can get topped with beef chili or the sweet potato delta tamale. There's also a dessert menu with ice cream, cake and pie.

The verdict: The food holds up, but not for the price. Dinner for two with queso, two margaritas, fish tacos (you get two) with rice and beans and chicken fajitas ran up a tab of $90 after tax and tip.

The amount of meat in each dish was also less than you'd expect, which left me feeling a bit robbed.

When and where: 11am-9pm Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday and 11am-10pm Saturday and Sunday at 101 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville.