Bougie Buns food truck hits the spot as post-cycling snack
One of Fayetteville's food truck courts caught my eye while on a bike ride recently.
- The 514 Filling Station, near the corner of M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard and South Gregg Avenue, is adjacent to the Razorback Regional Greenway.
- It's not a busy location, but the dining area is better than most food truck courts in Fayetteville. There's plenty of seating and shade, propane heaters and string lights for evenings.
The setup: Currently, there are only a few trucks and trailers in the park, and one is a hair salon.
- The day I stopped by, two trucks were serving food, and I chose Bougie Buns.
The menu: The truck offers a limited selection of burgers, sandwiches and salads.
- I opted for the blue cheeseburger with bacon, pickled onion, arugula, tomato and a garlic aioli ($10.50) plus an order of fries ($2.50). Burgers are served on a brioche bun.
- The fries have three spice options: salt and pepper, rosemary truffle and chili lime. I went with the truffle.
The verdict: The burger was a perfectly legit, standard burger. Not the best I've ever had, but far-and-away better than any "fast food" fare and certainly a treat if you've had a long day cycling.
- The fries were crispy, and the rosemary truffle oil was a delightful change from plain old salt.
Of note: When I stopped by, the owners were having trouble with their credit card reader. Nothing worked, so they insisted — with a smile — that I take the food for free.
- It's hard to make a living when you can't charge for your product. I'll be back to Bougie Buns to repay their kindness with some extra business.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.