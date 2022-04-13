Bougie Buns food truck hits the spot as post-cycling snack

One of Fayetteville's food truck courts caught my eye while on a bike ride recently.

The 514 Filling Station, near the corner of M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard and South Gregg Avenue, is adjacent to the Razorback Regional Greenway.

It's not a busy location, but the dining area is better than most food truck courts in Fayetteville. There's plenty of seating and shade, propane heaters and string lights for evenings.

The setup: Currently, there are only a few trucks and trailers in the park, and one is a hair salon.

The day I stopped by, two trucks were serving food, and I chose Bougie Buns.

The menu: The truck offers a limited selection of burgers, sandwiches and salads.

I opted for the blue cheeseburger with bacon, pickled onion, arugula, tomato and a garlic aioli ($10.50) plus an order of fries ($2.50). Burgers are served on a brioche bun.

The fries have three spice options: salt and pepper, rosemary truffle and chili lime. I went with the truffle.

The verdict: The burger was a perfectly legit, standard burger. Not the best I've ever had, but far-and-away better than any "fast food" fare and certainly a treat if you've had a long day cycling.

The fries were crispy, and the rosemary truffle oil was a delightful change from plain old salt.

Of note: When I stopped by, the owners were having trouble with their credit card reader. Nothing worked, so they insisted — with a smile — that I take the food for free.