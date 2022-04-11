Fayetteville pilots seated scooters
Fayetteville scooter commuters can take a seat.
What's happening: Veo, one of the e-scooter providers in Fayetteville, has deployed 50 sit-down scooters — called Cosmos — as part of its fleet, the Fayetteville Flyer reports.
- Another 50 are set to be distributed in late April or early May.
- The scooters are part of a six-month pilot project.
Why it matters: Micromobility programs like e-scooter and bike shares have the potential to reduce car trips, traffic, parking needs and carbon emissions.
- These programs, along with Ozark Regional Transit, are important to help residents who don't drive get to work or school, shop or access medical care.
Context: Fayetteville has a fleet of about 500 scooters. Each averages one ride per day, the city told Axios last summer.
- Both of Veo's scooter types cost riders $1 to unlock and 25 cents per minute.
Flashback: Veo hosted free test rides on the Cosmo in December.
What they're saying: "Cosmo rides are 1 to 1.5 miles longer and preferred by a wider range of riders including mature populations, female riders, riders with mobility limitations, and riders looking to replace longer commutes on personal vehicles and/or with app-based rideshare services," the company writes in its pilot proposal.
- The Cosmo's motor is better suited than the stand-up scooters to tackle the hills in Fayetteville, the company said in the document.
