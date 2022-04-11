Fayetteville pilots seated scooters

Fayetteville scooter commuters can take a seat.

What's happening: Veo, one of the e-scooter providers in Fayetteville, has deployed 50 sit-down scooters — called Cosmos — as part of its fleet, the Fayetteville Flyer reports.

Another 50 are set to be distributed in late April or early May.

The scooters are part of a six-month pilot project.

Why it matters: Micromobility programs like e-scooter and bike shares have the potential to reduce car trips, traffic, parking needs and carbon emissions.

These programs, along with Ozark Regional Transit, are important to help residents who don't drive get to work or school, shop or access medical care.

Context: Fayetteville has a fleet of about 500 scooters. Each averages one ride per day, the city told Axios last summer.

Both of Veo's scooter types cost riders $1 to unlock and 25 cents per minute.

Flashback: Veo hosted free test rides on the Cosmo in December.

What they're saying: "Cosmo rides are 1 to 1.5 miles longer and preferred by a wider range of riders including mature populations, female riders, riders with mobility limitations, and riders looking to replace longer commutes on personal vehicles and/or with app-based rideshare services," the company writes in its pilot proposal.