Fayetteville pilots seated scooters

Worth Sparkman
Nue Villanueva tries out Veo's seated scooter on the Razorback Regional Greenway in Fayetteville at a demo day in December.
Fayetteville scooter commuters can take a seat.

What's happening: Veo, one of the e-scooter providers in Fayetteville, has deployed 50 sit-down scooters — called Cosmos — as part of its fleet, the Fayetteville Flyer reports.

  • Another 50 are set to be distributed in late April or early May.
  • The scooters are part of a six-month pilot project.

Why it matters: Micromobility programs like e-scooter and bike shares have the potential to reduce car trips, traffic, parking needs and carbon emissions.

  • These programs, along with Ozark Regional Transit, are important to help residents who don't drive get to work or school, shop or access medical care.

Context: Fayetteville has a fleet of about 500 scooters. Each averages one ride per day, the city told Axios last summer.

  • Both of Veo's scooter types cost riders $1 to unlock and 25 cents per minute.

Flashback: Veo hosted free test rides on the Cosmo in December.

What they're saying: "Cosmo rides are 1 to 1.5 miles longer and preferred by a wider range of riders including mature populations, female riders, riders with mobility limitations, and riders looking to replace longer commutes on personal vehicles and/or with app-based rideshare services," the company writes in its pilot proposal.

  • The Cosmo's motor is better suited than the stand-up scooters to tackle the hills in Fayetteville, the company said in the document.
