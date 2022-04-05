Fayetteville ramen food truck delivers on taste

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

I'm no ramen connoisseur, but I think I can peg a good place when I eat there.

The setup: I pulled into one of Fayetteville's food truck locales, the Yacht Club, with no particular place in mind.

Akira Ramen & Bowl looked like a good bet, so I gave it a whirl.

I ordered the classic ramen, which was noodles, green onions, half an egg, bamboo shoots and a piece of seared pork ($12).

I also had gyoza, a fried dumpling with pork ($4).

The verdict: The service was fast and friendly.

Since it's a food truck, the pork broth is sealed in its own container so you can pour it over the ramen when you get home.

The broth would be good alone, perfect for a cold day or a day when you have a cold, but on the ramen and other ingredients, it sings.

The bottom line: This ain't your college dorm room ramen.