Fayetteville ramen food truck delivers on taste

Worth Sparkman
A bowl of ramen without broth not yet added.
A bowl of ramen from Akira Ramen & Bowl in Fayetteville with broth not yet added. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

I'm no ramen connoisseur, but I think I can peg a good place when I eat there.

The setup: I pulled into one of Fayetteville's food truck locales, the Yacht Club, with no particular place in mind.

  • I ordered the classic ramen, which was noodles, green onions, half an egg, bamboo shoots and a piece of seared pork ($12).
  • I also had gyoza, a fried dumpling with pork ($4).

The verdict: The service was fast and friendly.

  • Since it's a food truck, the pork broth is sealed in its own container so you can pour it over the ramen when you get home.
  • The broth would be good alone, perfect for a cold day or a day when you have a cold, but on the ramen and other ingredients, it sings.

The bottom line: This ain't your college dorm room ramen.

