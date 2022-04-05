Fayetteville ramen food truck delivers on taste
I'm no ramen connoisseur, but I think I can peg a good place when I eat there.
The setup: I pulled into one of Fayetteville's food truck locales, the Yacht Club, with no particular place in mind.
- Akira Ramen & Bowl looked like a good bet, so I gave it a whirl.
- I ordered the classic ramen, which was noodles, green onions, half an egg, bamboo shoots and a piece of seared pork ($12).
- I also had gyoza, a fried dumpling with pork ($4).
The verdict: The service was fast and friendly.
- Since it's a food truck, the pork broth is sealed in its own container so you can pour it over the ramen when you get home.
- The broth would be good alone, perfect for a cold day or a day when you have a cold, but on the ramen and other ingredients, it sings.
The bottom line: This ain't your college dorm room ramen.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.