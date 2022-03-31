What $300k gets you in Northwest Arkansas
The average home sales price in Northwest Arkansas in February was $363,110 in Benton County and $348,353 in Washington County, so Axios wanted to see what you can get below that price point in the area's real estate market.
Here's a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300K in different neighborhoods in NW Arkansas.
410 Willington Ln. — $295,000
Bentonville; 3 beds, 2 baths; 1,641 square feet
- Features: Two-car garage, fireplace, partially covered deck
- Asking price: $295,000
- Sold for: $295,000
- Listing agent: William Payne
1404 W. Ash St. — $296,184
Rogers; 4 beds, 3 baths; 2,408 square feet
- Features: Central air, fully insulated, attached garage
- Asking price: $296,184
- Sold for: $296,184
- Listing agent: Darohnn Pender
338 W. 5th St. — $310,000
Fayetteville; 2 beds, 2 baths; 1,220 square feet
- Features: Hardwood floors, central air, fenced-in back patio, in-unit washer/dryer
- Asking price: $307,500
- Sold for: $310,000
- Listing agent: Margie Moldenhauer
- See photos here
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.