What $300k gets you in Northwest Arkansas

Maxwell Millington
1404 W. Ash St. Photo: Courtesy of Darohnn Pender

The average home sales price in Northwest Arkansas in February was $363,110 in Benton County and $348,353 in Washington County, so Axios wanted to see what you can get below that price point in the area's real estate market.

Here's a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300K in different neighborhoods in NW Arkansas.

410 Willington Ln. — $295,000

Bentonville; 3 beds, 2 baths; 1,641 square feet

  • Features: Two-car garage, fireplace, partially covered deck
  • Asking price: $295,000
  • Sold for: $295,000
  • Listing agent: William Payne
Home in Northwest Arkansas
Photo courtesy of William Payne
Kitchen in Northwest Arkansas home
Photo courtesy of William Payne
1404 W. Ash St. — $296,184

Rogers; 4 beds, 3 baths; 2,408 square feet

  • Features: Central air, fully insulated, attached garage
  • Asking price: $296,184
  • Sold for: $296,184
  • Listing agent: Darohnn Pender
Living room
Photo courtesy of Darohnn Pender
Kitchen
Photo courtesy of Darohnn Pender
338 W. 5th St. — $310,000

Fayetteville; 2 beds, 2 baths; 1,220 square feet

  • Features: Hardwood floors, central air, fenced-in back patio, in-unit washer/dryer
  • Asking price: $307,500
  • Sold for: $310,000
  • Listing agent: Margie Moldenhauer
  • See photos here
