What $300k gets you in Northwest Arkansas

The average home sales price in Northwest Arkansas in February was $363,110 in Benton County and $348,353 in Washington County, so Axios wanted to see what you can get below that price point in the area's real estate market.

Here's a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300K in different neighborhoods in NW Arkansas.

Bentonville; 3 beds, 2 baths; 1,641 square feet

Features: Two-car garage, fireplace, partially covered deck

$295,000 Listing agent: William Payne

Photo courtesy of William Payne

Rogers; 4 beds, 3 baths; 2,408 square feet

Features: Central air, fully insulated, attached garage

$296,184 Listing agent: Darohnn Pender

Photo courtesy of Darohnn Pender

338 W. 5th St. — $310,000

Fayetteville; 2 beds, 2 baths; 1,220 square feet