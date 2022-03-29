Hate groups lose ground in Arkansas

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Recreated from Southern Poverty Law Center; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Arkansas had nine hate groups in 2021, down from 14 in 2020, according to a recent report by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

What's happening: The number of hate groups fell in Arkansas and nationally in 2021 for the third year in a row, but their ideologies have gained traction and entered the mainstream, Axios' Shawna Chen reports.

There were 1,020 hate groups identified in the U.S. in 2018 by the SPLC. The number was down to 733 last year.

Zoom in: The highest number of hate groups SPLC has tracked in Arkansas since the turn of the century was 29 in 2010.

Yes, but: The number of hate crimes in the U.S. and Arkansas skyrocketed in 2020, according to the most recent FBI data.

What they're saying: ​The SPLC says the "reactionary and racist beliefs that propelled a mob into the Capitol" during the Jan. 6 riot have become a powerful political movement.

​"In the year since the insurrection, this hard-right movement ... has worked feverishly to undermine democracy, with real-world consequences for the people and groups they target," the report says, pointing to legislation focused on LGBTQ youth and voting restrictions.

Domestic violent extremism is the "single greatest terrorism-related threat" in the U.S., says Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Of note: Four Arkansans are among those facing federal charges in connection with the Capitol breach, according to the Department of Justice.