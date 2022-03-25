1 hour ago - Sports

Arkansas Razorbacks advance to Elite Eight

Worth Sparkman
Jaylin Williams celebrates with head coach Eric Musselman. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Jaylin Williams celebrates with head coach Eric Musselman. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

No. 4-ranked Arkansas upset No. 1-ranked Gonzaga 74–68 Thursday night in San Francisco.

  • JD Notea scored 21 points; Jaylin Williams scored 15.
  • This is the second consecutive season the team has won in the Sweet 16.

What's next: They'll face the No. 2-ranked Duke Blue Devils on Saturday.

Flashback: 20 years ago, head coach Eric Musselman was named the Golden State Warriors head coach, ESPN notes. He was fired after two seasons.

The bottom line: Muss' victory in the Bay Area last night brings it full circle.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more