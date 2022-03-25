Arkansas Razorbacks advance to Elite Eight

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

No. 4-ranked Arkansas upset No. 1-ranked Gonzaga 74–68 Thursday night in San Francisco.

JD Notea scored 21 points; Jaylin Williams scored 15.

This is the second consecutive season the team has won in the Sweet 16.

What's next: They'll face the No. 2-ranked Duke Blue Devils on Saturday.

Flashback: 20 years ago, head coach Eric Musselman was named the Golden State Warriors head coach, ESPN notes. He was fired after two seasons.

The bottom line: Muss' victory in the Bay Area last night brings it full circle.