Arkansas Razorbacks advance to Elite Eight
No. 4-ranked Arkansas upset No. 1-ranked Gonzaga 74–68 Thursday night in San Francisco.
- JD Notea scored 21 points; Jaylin Williams scored 15.
- This is the second consecutive season the team has won in the Sweet 16.
What's next: They'll face the No. 2-ranked Duke Blue Devils on Saturday.
Flashback: 20 years ago, head coach Eric Musselman was named the Golden State Warriors head coach, ESPN notes. He was fired after two seasons.
The bottom line: Muss' victory in the Bay Area last night brings it full circle.
