4 podcast episodes Northwest Arkansans should listen to
Check out some recent NWA and Arkansas-related pods:
- Randy Wilburn of "I am Northwest Arkansas" talks with dog trainer Denise Holmes about how to communicate with your bestest friend.
- Arkansas Soul's podcast, "Affirmative Action," interviews Judge Joyce Williams Warren and Judge Shanice Johnson, who are both Black. Their conversations are framed around their experiences as judges in light of the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.
- Bisoxual co-founder, Jen Adair, talks with "Look What I Did" about starting a business during the pandemic … and mismatched socks.
- Former Razorback men's basketball head coach Nolan Richardson shares tales about the road to Arkansas' only national championship on "The Hog Pod with Bo Mattingly."
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.