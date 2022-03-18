6 spring events for NWA startups
It's springtime and startups are rarin' to go.
- Here are some key events and deadlines to keep in mind:
March
- Fayetteville will host "Community Capital: NWA & Tulsa – Invest in Local Startups." NWA and Tulsa-based startups raising capital will pitch their ideas. March 29, 5:30-7:30pm; in-person event details and registration.
April
- Crowdfunding Capital Advisors will offer free training for entrepreneurs and retail investors. Held at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville on April 5 and at Brightwater in Bentonville April 6; times vary; in-person event details and registration.
- Startup Junkie's Startup Crawl returns to Fayetteville. It brings together startups, live music and locally brewed beer. April 8, 5-9pm; in-person event details and registration.
- Walmart's annual Open Call looks to bring products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. to its shoppers. Entrepreneurs can apply for an opportunity to pitch to merchants. Applications due by April 8. The event, with in-person and virtual options, is June 28-29. More info.
May
- Ozark Incubator is looking to fill its first cohort made up of artist and maker entrepreneurs. The incubator will provide insights, relationships and tools to turn creative ideas into action. Applications due May 6. Get details.
- Tyson Ventures, the capital venture arm of Tyson Foods, is calling for creators of sustainable technologies to pitch its executives. The company is looking to invest in ideas that can help it reach sustainability goals. Applications due May 15. The virtual event is July 11. More info.
