How to do spring break at home

Didn't book a flight to Florida but have kids out of school for a whole week? Here's how you can get everyone out of the house without leaving NWA.

The Jones Center — The Springdale nonprofit has a whole week of activities such as crafting planned for only $3 a day.

Movie showings including "Frozen," "Inside Out" and "The Incredibles" are taking place throughout the week. See showtimes.

Wetland tours — The Peel Compton Foundation is hosting free wetland tours at Osage Park in Bentonville beginning at 11am each day the week of spring break. The whole family is invited.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art — The museum is hosting free events for all ages starting Saturday through March 27.

There are several chances to make art and explore the trails as well as special events such as a puppet theater and music.

Fayetteville Public Library — Free movie screenings for kids each day. (They're all G or PG-rated.) Check for showtimes.

Devil's Den State Park — A family-friendly staple for a reason. Plan a day trip of hiking and see some beautiful views. It's finally warm enough.