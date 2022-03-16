NWACC raises in-district tuition for first time in eight years

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

NWA's flagship community college just got a little more expensive.

What's happening: The Board of Trustees voted Monday to increase in-district tuition from $75 to $79 per credit hour, a 5.3% increase, effective this fall, the school announced in a news release.

Other fees such as registration and technology will increase, too.

What it means: In-district students live in the Bentonville or Rogers school districts. The fee for out-of-district students who live in Arkansas will increase from $135 to $145 per credit hour. Out-of-state tuition will increase from $150 to $164 per credit hour.

In-district tuition hasn't increased since 2013.

Driving the increases: Inflation, construction and maintenance costs, and increased costs in professional and technical programs require upping tuition, NWACC vice president of finance and administration Al Massri said in the release.