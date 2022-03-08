What to watch at Tuesday's city council meetings

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Consider this your reminder that city council business is your business. Here are a few items to have on your radar before the Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville councils meet Tuesday night.

Rogers may adopt a cultural arts plan.

This is a strategic plan to help guide the city on all things arts and culture, such as performing arts, wellness and public art. Rogers has been looking to up its game in this area over the past few years (See: the Railyard concert series and Entertainment District).

The formal plan, with recommendations on how to further encourage arts and cultural programming, comes after the city hired an arts and culture coordinator and entered into an agreement with Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange (CACHE).

Bentonville is expected to accept grant money to pay for new firefighters.

The $725,943 grant from the Walton Family Foundation will pay 75% of the wages of six firefighters for two years and 25% for a third year. The city will cover the rest and will be responsible for paying all of the salaries when the grant runs out.

Springdale will decide whether to allot more money for improvements at the Springdale Recreation Center.

The Parks and Recreation department is asking for $179,000 to add a sports court, a rubber interlocking floor in the exercise area, basketball hoops and an audio system as well as repainting.

Upgrades over the past few years have focused on youth sports, adult sports, and the center's ability to host tournaments. The next phase of renovations is intended to enhance the daily experience at the center, according to Parks and Recreation.

Go to the meetings: Springdale at 6pm at the new criminal justice building on Spring Street; Bentonville at 6pm at the Community Development building on Southwest A St.; Rogers at 6:30pm at City Hall on West Chestnut Street.