Arkansas lawmakers are winding down the 2022 fiscal session.

What's happening: The 93rd general assembly is expected to pass Revenue Stabilization Acts Monday that would increase the state's general budget by $175 million to $6.02 billion, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has already scheduled a bill signing event for 11am Tuesday.

Why it matters: The final appropriations bills passed and enacted from the session will determine how taxpayer money is spent in fiscal 2023, which begins July 1.

The next governor and any newly elected state legislators will inherit the budget.

Yes, and: The acts would also transfer $150 million from the state's general reserves to a restricted reserve fund to pay for various improvements and projects. Though no specific projects are called out in the acts, the projects could include:

$60 million to $100 million for a proposed men's prison expansion.

$10 million to purchase equipment, such as body cameras and body armor, for state law enforcement agencies.

Matching funds for a new veterans home in Northwest Arkansas and projects at the Arkansas School for the Deaf and Arkansas School for the Blind could also come from the restricted funds.

Of note: The Arkansas Legislative Council has to approve use of the restricted funds.

