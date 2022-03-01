Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A new hands-on class is introducing some NWA high schoolers to the possibility of a career in construction.

What's happening: Northwest Technical Institute in Springdale began offering a construction course this semester, the school's president, Jim Rollins, told Axios.

Details: So far, about 20 students from the Springdale school district are participating in the year-long program.

This is part of the institute's secondary career center that offers programs such as automotive service technology, dental assisting and diesel and truck technology to high school students.

The big picture: Northwest Technical Institute's goal is to respond to the needs of the community as it adds new programs, Rollins said.