Northwest Technical Institute adds construction course
A new hands-on class is introducing some NWA high schoolers to the possibility of a career in construction.
What's happening: Northwest Technical Institute in Springdale began offering a construction course this semester, the school's president, Jim Rollins, told Axios.
Details: So far, about 20 students from the Springdale school district are participating in the year-long program.
- This is part of the institute's secondary career center that offers programs such as automotive service technology, dental assisting and diesel and truck technology to high school students.
The big picture: Northwest Technical Institute's goal is to respond to the needs of the community as it adds new programs, Rollins said.
- The institute also recently established a commercial driver's license program. Rollins pointed out that grants are available through the Arkansas Office of Skills Development that allow students to attend the program for free.
- The school is continuing to move forward with plans for a new building for students in medical fields, with hopes of opening in 2024.
