8 cool Valentine's Day dates in NWA

If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a few ideas to get you started.

1. Play tourist and visit the Crystal Bridges Museum

Grab a coffee at the museum's cafe, and spend the day with your love admiring art and architecture. The museum sits on a 120-acre site with tons of trails to explore.

Best for: artsy folks

artsy folks Admission is free. Check the calendar for special tours and exhibits.

2. Go with the classic dinner and movie combo at Skylight Cinema

For evening showings, you can order your dinner at the bar, and it'll be served to you in your seat. Splurge on a $10 boozy milkshake.

Best for: indoor cats

indoor cats See showtimes

3. Take a dip in a thermal pool

For $20 a person and no reservations required, you can have a relaxing spa experience in a thermal pool.

Best for: those looking for a luxury experience without the luxury price tag

4. Try local wines at Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery in Springdale or Tontitown Winery.

Best for: couples who want to class it up a bit

5. Have fun and games at Arkadia Retrocade in Fayetteville

Best for: a low-key, fun date

6. Go for a romantic walk around the Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks in Fayetteville

Best for: daytime dates and time to talk

daytime dates and time to talk Admission is $10

7. Create a masterpiece together at Painting with a Twist in Bentonville

Check out this couples class Sunday.

Best for: those looking for something new and memorable

8. Take your date to Undercroft, the bar under the Preacher's Son in Bentonville.

Best for: couples who want some mood lighting, great cocktails and an upscale vibe