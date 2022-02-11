6 places to get wings this Super Bowl Sunday

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

What they have: Traditional and boneless wings with your pick of 50 sauces. And you can feed all your friends with 50 pieces for $56 for boneless and $61 for traditional.

Where they are: Five locations in NWA including Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Siloam Springs. See exact addresses.

What they have: Barbecue, buffalo or naked wings all in hot or mild. You can buy in bulk for a Super Bowl party with 50, 75 or 100 wing offerings.

Where they are: 1220 Garland Ave. Ste. 1 in Fayetteville

What they have: Five flavors including classic barbecue and buffalo. Get 24 of them for $29.

Where they are: Five locations in NWA including Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bella Vista. See exact addresses.

What they have: Hot and spicy, barbecue or garlic herb parmesan. Get 12 for $12.

Where they are: 410 SW A St. in Bentonville

What they have: Naked, hot, barbecue and honey sriracha smoked wings. Get 12 for $17.50.

Where they are: 708 N. College Ave. and 1290 Steamboat Drive in Fayetteville

What they have: Wings in one of more than a dozen house sauces that you can get catered for your Super Bowl party.

Where they are: Everywhere. Find one.